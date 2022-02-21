Biden-Putin meeting over Ukraine 'in principle' if no invasion - White House

U.S. President Joe Biden has accepted in principle a summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin over the Ukraine crisis after the two countries' foreign ministers meet next week and if an invasion has not occurred, the White House said on Sunday.

"Currently, Russia appears to be continuing preparations for a full-scale assault on Ukraine very soon," press secretary Jen Psaki said in a release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)