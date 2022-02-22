Left Menu

France's Macron believes Putin broke his commitments on Ukraine

It added that Macron wants the European Union to take proportionate and targeted sanctions against Russia for violating international treaties. “President Putin delivered a historico-political speech that was accusatory (…) and mixed various considerations of a rigid and paranoid nature," a French presidential official told reporters, referring to Putin's comments on Ukraine earlier Monday.

French President Emmanuel Macron considers that Russian President Vladimir Putin has broken his commitments, and that his decision to escalate the situation in Ukraine needs to be sanctioned, the Elysee palace said on Monday. It added that Macron wants the European Union to take proportionate and targeted sanctions against Russia for violating international treaties.

“President Putin delivered a historico-political speech that was accusatory (…) and mixed various considerations of a rigid and paranoid nature," a French presidential official told reporters, referring to Putin's comments on Ukraine earlier Monday. Macron went as far as possible on the diplomatic path, they added, but still wants Friday’s planned meeting of Russian and French foreign ministers in Paris to go ahead.

