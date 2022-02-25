Biden says Russian attack on Ukraine unfolding largely as predicted

Russia's military attack on Ukraine is taking place as U.S. officials had predicted, President Joe Biden said on Thursday, describing the invasion as "unprovoked."

"For weeks, we have been warning that this would happen, and now it's unfolding largely as we predicted," the president said in a statement at the White House.

He said the invasion marked a "flagrant violation of international law."

