UP Assembly polls Phase 5: Priyanka Gandhi urges people to vote responsibly

As polling for the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections is underway, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday appealed to the people to vote responsibly and keep the progress of the state in mind while casting their votes.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2022 11:46 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 11:46 IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As polling for the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections is underway, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday appealed to the people to vote responsibly and keep the progress of the state in mind while casting their votes. Taking a Twitter, Congress general secretary wrote, "My dear sisters and brothers of UP, while voting, remember that your one vote can play an important role in the progress of the state, employment for the youth, welfare of farmers, women empowerment and can help to make policies in the interest of the public."

"Your vote can change politics, vote responsibly," she tweeted in Hindi. Polling is underway in Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabaki, Bahraich, Shrawasti, Gonda, Amethi, and Raebareli.

As many as 692 candidates are in the fray in the fifth phase whose political fate will be decided by around 2.24 crore electorates. The polling will conclude at 6 pm today. Polling for four phases of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections has already concluded and the fifth phase is underway today.

Polling for the remaining two phases will take place on March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

