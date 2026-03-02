Left Menu

Russia's New Offensive: Targeting Ukraine's Infrastructure

Russia is reportedly preparing a fresh wave of attacks aimed at Ukraine's infrastructure, logistics, and water supplies, according to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. He emphasized the need for air defense missiles in response to these imminent threats on essential resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 02-03-2026 17:01 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 17:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Russia is preparing a new series of attacks concentrated on Ukraine's infrastructure, logistics, and water supplies, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Monday.

In a media chat via WhatsApp, Zelenskiy asserted that these efforts aim to create substantial issues concerning water availability. Communities are urged to focus on confronting this challenge.

He emphasized the urgent need for additional air defense missiles to fortify against these anticipated threats, underscoring the significance of bolstering Ukraine's defensive measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

