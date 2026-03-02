Russia's New Offensive: Targeting Ukraine's Infrastructure

Russia is preparing a new series of attacks concentrated on Ukraine's infrastructure, logistics, and water supplies, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Monday.

In a media chat via WhatsApp, Zelenskiy asserted that these efforts aim to create substantial issues concerning water availability. Communities are urged to focus on confronting this challenge.

He emphasized the urgent need for additional air defense missiles to fortify against these anticipated threats, underscoring the significance of bolstering Ukraine's defensive measures.

