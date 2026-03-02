Sterling Faces Pressure Amid Middle East Tensions and Political Shifts

Sterling experienced a 2-1/2-month low against the dollar and edged down against the euro on Monday as tensions in the Middle East directed investors towards safe-haven assets, impacting the British currency. Concerns surrounding the Bank of England's policy path also influenced this movement.

The dollar strengthened due to safe-haven demand and rising oil prices fueled by the Iran conflict. Simultaneously, sterling fell by 0.68% to $1.3393, after reaching its lowest point since December 17 at $1.3315.

Political events in northern England, where Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Labour party faced a significant election defeat, added further pressure on sterling. Speculation about the current government's policy direction, possibly moving further left with increased fiscal spending, has investors on alert. Barclays strategists highlighted the growing influence of Labour's soft-left faction potentially justifying expectations for more spending and a higher premium in the pound.

The euro, meanwhile, increased by 0.05% to 87.68 pence. Analysts suggest that the euro/pound premium, currently at 2%, may expand depending on upcoming political events.

Forex and macro strategist George Vessey from Convera noted that despite the political uncertainty causing limited rebound potential, sterling and gilts currently indicate caution rather than stress. Short-dated gilt yields remaining close to multi-year lows suggest a dovish shift at the Bank of England, reinforcing expectations of sterling's underperformance.

(With inputs from agencies.)