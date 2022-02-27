MP CM likens Akhilesh Yadav to Aurangzeb

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday likened Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav to Aurangzeb, accusing him of dethroning his father like the Mughal emperor did to capture power Addressing an election meeting in the Ghosi assembly constituency, Chouhan made the scathing attack against Yadav while also praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “saviour”, committed to evacuating Indians tarped in war-torn Ukraine.

Attacking Yadav he said, ''The way (Mughal emperor) Aurangzeb imprisoned his father and snatched the reins of power, Akhilesh Yadav too has snatched the power from his father, put him in the house and took control over the party and the chair.'' To laud Modi, Chouhan borrowed UK Prime Minister Boris Jhonson’s description of the Indian PM during the launch of the transitional grid initiative in November 2021 -- One Sun, One World, One grid to which the UK PM had appended the phrase “One Narendra Modi.” ''The Prime Minister of UK says One Sun, One World, One Grid and One Narendra Modi.” “I add to this - one saviour,” Chouhan said, alluding to Prime Minister Modi's resolve to bring back all Indians stranded in Ukraine. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to bring back each and every Indian who is stranded in Ukraine, safely to India,'' he said.

The MP chief minister also praised his UP counterpart Yogi Adityanath saying the UP government has made criminals afraid of the law by putting them in jail while the SP government had allowed them to spread terror.

Chouhan also attacked other opposition parties.

''The opposition is saying Yogi and Modi do not have a family. The one for whom the entire state and the country are a family can understand the others' sorrow.'' The MP chief minister also said a statue of emperor Prithviraj Chauhan will be built in this constituency after the BJP comes to power again in the elections. Mau will go to the polls in the seventh phase and will vote on March 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)