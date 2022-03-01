Left Menu

PM Modi briefs President Kovind on Ukraine crisis

The government has launched Operation Ganga to evacuate Indian citizens, mostly students, from Ukraine, which has been attacked by Russia. The government had on Monday decided to send four ministers to several neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the evacuation exercise.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday and briefed him on various issues, including the Ukraine crisis, official sources said. The government has launched ''Operation Ganga'' to evacuate Indian citizens, mostly students, from Ukraine, which has been attacked by Russia. Sources said Modi briefed Kovind on the crisis and his government's efforts to bring back the Indian citizens stranded in the country. The government had on Monday decided to send four ministers to several neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the evacuation exercise.

