Rename Windsor Place roundabout after Veer Savarkar: ICCR President Vinay Sahasrabudhe to NDMC

Rajya Sabha MP and ICCR President Vinay Sahasrabudhe on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to NDMC demanding that the famous Windsor Place roundabout in Lutyen's Delhi be renamed after Veer Savarkar.

Sahasrabudhe pointed out that the Windsor Place is named after the ''Windsor Castle'' situated in England and is also symbolic of the British rule. ''To name an area where the residences of all MPs of independent India are situated after 'Windsor Place' is symbolic of colonialism and British Raj. When we are celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' it is important to give due respect to people like Veer Savarkar who contributed to the freedom struggle,'' the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) president said in the letter.

NDMC Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay said the civic body will deliberate over the request.

''We have received the memorandum from Vinay Sahasrbudhe and the council will deliberate on the request of renaming Windsor Place circle after freedom fighter Veer Savarkar,'' he said. The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has renamed several roads in recent years. In 2015, Aurangzeb Road was named as A P J Abdul Kalam Road. Race Course Road, where the Prime Minister's residence is located, was renamed as Lok Kalyan Marg.

The iconic Teen Murti Chowk was also renamed after the Israeli City Haifa in 2018. The NDMC has already received several requests to rename a road in the memory of the first Chief of Defence Staff of the country Late Gen Bipin Rawat who recently died in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.

