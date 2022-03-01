Left Menu

Greece backs EU sanctions against Russia, PM says

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 01-03-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 15:18 IST
Kyriakos Mitsotakis Image Credit: IANS
  • Country:
  • Greece

Greece backs European Union sanctions against Russia after its unlawful invasion of Ukraine and stands ready to host Ukraine refugees, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told parliament on Tuesday.

"Greece was always on the right side of history and we are doing the same today, we belong in the West, to freedom and democracy," he said. "For Greece, there are no dilemmas, we are on the side of Ukraine, freedom, and democracy."

Greece is on alert for any cyberattacks, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

