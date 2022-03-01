Greece backs EU sanctions against Russia, PM says
Greece backs European Union sanctions against Russia after its unlawful invasion of Ukraine and stands ready to host Ukraine refugees, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told parliament on Tuesday.
"Greece was always on the right side of history and we are doing the same today, we belong in the West, to freedom and democracy," he said. "For Greece, there are no dilemmas, we are on the side of Ukraine, freedom, and democracy."
Greece is on alert for any cyberattacks, he said.
