Left Menu

Govt of India needs strategic plan for evacuation, every minute precious: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday condoled the death of an Indian student in shelling in Ukraines Kharkiv and called upon the Union government to draw up a strategy for the safe evacuation of all stranded Indians.The Ministry of External Affairs MEA confirmed the death in a tweet on Tuesday and said it was in touch with the family of the student.The student, Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, was a native of Chalageri in Karnatakas Haveri district.Received the tragic news of Indian student Naveen losing his life in Ukraine.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2022 16:52 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 16:52 IST
Govt of India needs strategic plan for evacuation, every minute precious: Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday condoled the death of an Indian student in shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv and called upon the Union government to draw up a strategy for the safe evacuation of all stranded Indians.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed the death in a tweet on Tuesday and said it was in touch with the family of the student.

The student, Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, was a native of Chalageri in Karnataka's Haveri district.

''Received the tragic news of Indian student Naveen losing his life in Ukraine. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. ''I reiterate, GOI (Government of India) needs a strategic plan for safe evacuation. Every minute is precious,'' Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

The Congress party expressed condolences to Gyanagoudar's family and friends. It also urged the government to expedite the evacuation of Indians stranded in war-torn Ukraine.

''We are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the demise of an Indian student in Ukraine. Our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. We once again urge GoI (Government of India) to ensure the speedy and safe evacuation of our people,'' it stated in a tweet.

The MEA said the foreign secretary is calling in ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine to reiterate its demand for ''urgent safe passage'' to Indian nationals who are still in Kharkiv and in other cities which have become conflict zones.

''Similar action is also being undertaken by our ambassadors in Russia and Ukraine,'' the MEA said.

The Kharkiv city is witnessing increasing fighting between the Ukrainian troops and Russian forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022