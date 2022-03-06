Left Menu

UP Assembly polls: Jaunpur's Madhopatti boasts of producing 51 civil servants

Jaunpur, a well-known district in eastern Uttar Pradesh is not just famous for 'imarti' and perfume, but also famous for producing maximum civil servants.

ANI | Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 06-03-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 22:49 IST
UP Assembly polls: Jaunpur's Madhopatti boasts of producing 51 civil servants
Srimati Shyamrati Singh Prathmik Vidyalaya in Jaunpur. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jaunpur, a well-known district in eastern Uttar Pradesh is not just famous for 'imarti' and perfume, but also famous for producing maximum civil servants. Gaddipur (Madhopatti) village in Jaunpur district, which consists of 75 households, also has an astounding 51 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) or Provincial Civil Service (PCS) cadre officers.

Along with civil servants, this village has also produced professionals who are working in the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Judiciary and various other prestigious government posts. Interestingly, along with men, many women of this village are also IAS officers.

Education has always played a crucial role in this district, however, it all started with someone who never believed in gender inequality and asked his wife to come forward and teach the students. Sumitra Singh (80), who was a librarian with Indian Embassy during her professional career, said, "My husband's family was very educated since the beginning. Back in 1917, my father-in-law, Thakur Bhagwati Din Singh was an LLB and a freedom fighter. He used to emphasise on women's education. My mother-in-law Shyamrati Singh started teaching girls and then the boys also joined her. For 22 years without taking any fees she taught the village children."

Shyamrati Singh was popularly known as "Guruji". Till date, this family has given six IAS officers. Indu Prakash Singh the former diplomat with the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) belonged to Shyamrati Singh's family in Gaddipur (Madhopatti).

Sumitra Singh now dreams of the "overall development" of this village and of their primary school named after her mother-in-law 'Srimati Shyamrati Singh Prathmik Vidyalaya' as the school does not have boundaries and proper toilet facilities. Rajmurti Singh's family, also from Madhopatti boasts of 14 IAS officers till date.

Jaunpur has two primary schools, one private English medium school and one inter-college -Sriramniranjan Inter College. According to local residents, the pioneer of civil services from Madhopatti was Khan Bahadur Syed Mohammad Mustafa (father of poet Wamiq Jaunpuri) who was inducted into the administration (then under British govt) in 1914.

Jaunpur district is also famously known for its history and education. Besides producing so many administrative officers and scholars, Jaunpur in the past held an important centre for Arabic and Persian.

Historically, it is said that Sher Shah Suri was educated here and Sufism too sprouted here. Jaunpur district will go for polls tomorrow in the final phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly election. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; death toll rises to 63

Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; deat...

 Pakistan
2
NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

 United States
3
Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

 Germany
4
Shashank Singh Kataria becomes the youngest equestrian athlete and only civilian to take the Asian Games trials

Shashank Singh Kataria becomes the youngest equestrian athlete and only civi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022