Latvia wants permanent U.S. troops, foreign minister tells Blinken

Reuters | Riga | Updated: 07-03-2022 19:45 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 19:45 IST
Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics on Monday called for a permanent presence of U.S. troops in Latvia following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Looking at the most recent developments we would be very happy about the permanent presence of U.S. forces here in Latvia," Rinkevics told a joint news conference in Riga with his U.S. counterpart Antony Blinken.

"We have no illusions about Putin's Russia anymore, we don't really see any good reason to assume Russia might change its policy," Rinkevics said.

