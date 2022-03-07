Latvia wants permanent U.S. troops, foreign minister tells Blinken
Reuters | Riga | Updated: 07-03-2022 19:45 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 19:45 IST
- Country:
- India
Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics on Monday called for a permanent presence of U.S. troops in Latvia following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"Looking at the most recent developments we would be very happy about the permanent presence of U.S. forces here in Latvia," Rinkevics told a joint news conference in Riga with his U.S. counterpart Antony Blinken.
"We have no illusions about Putin's Russia anymore, we don't really see any good reason to assume Russia might change its policy," Rinkevics said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Riga
- U.S.
- Antony Blinken
- Ukraine
- Edgars Rinkevics
- Latvian
- Russia
- Putin
- Latvia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NATO Chief warns of Russia planning a 'Full-Scale Attack' on Ukraine
Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar
A Russian invasion of Ukraine is very imminent - UK minister
West would cut Russian companies' access to dollars if Ukraine is invaded, UK's Johnson says
Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar