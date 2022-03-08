Left Menu

CERAWEEK-Colombia's President says any solution for Venezuela must come through elections

The meeting caught Venezuela's opposition, led by Juan Guaido, almost off guard as his interim government, recognized by Colombia and the United States, was notified at the last minute. "This is a topic that the United States will have to reflect about," Duque told Reuters on the sidelines of the CERAWeek by S&P Global energy conference in Houston, when asked about the possibility of easing sanctions on Venezuela. And that government (Maduro's) is a dictatorship," he added.

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2022 00:33 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 00:33 IST
CERAWEEK-Colombia's President says any solution for Venezuela must come through elections

Colombia's President Ivan Duque on Monday said any solution for Venezuela's future, whose humanitarian crisis under President Nicolas Maduro has hit neighboring nations with an influx of migrants, must come through genuine, transparent presidential elections.

A top delegation from the U.S. government traveled to Caracas since the weekend to talk with Maduro and some Venezuelan ministers about the possibility of easing U.S oil sanctions in exchange for a series of demands, including Maduro to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The meeting caught Venezuela's opposition, led by Juan Guaido, almost off guard as his interim government, recognized by Colombia and the United States, was notified at the last minute.

"This is a topic that the United States will have to reflect about," Duque told Reuters on the sidelines of the CERAWeek by S&P Global energy conference in Houston, when asked about the possibility of easing sanctions on Venezuela. "The United States has had a position about this (that) we have shared, which is to call things by their name. And that government (Maduro's) is a dictatorship," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
FEATURE-Asian workers pushed to upskill as pandemic quickens digital shift

FEATURE-Asian workers pushed to upskill as pandemic quickens digital shift

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; FDA approves expanded use of Bristol Myers cancer drug Opdivo and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022