Golf-PGA Tour joins initiative to help support children in Ukraine

The PGA Tour on Tuesday announced its involvement in a joint effort involving many leading golf organisations around the world aimed at helping children in Ukraine following Russia's invasion of the country. Speaking ahead of The Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said the money raised through the Golfers For Ukraine initiative will be directed to UNICEF's efforts on the ground in Ukraine.

"Our hearts go out to the people of Ukraine and those caught in the crosshairs of the conflict," said Monahan. "We hope for an end to the senseless violence and a peaceful resolution." According to the Golfers For Ukraine website, over $316,000 has been donated by the global golfing community.

Monahan also said ribbons in the colours of the Ukrainian flag have been made available to players, caddies and staff on site this week at TPC Sawgrass where play begins on Thursday. During his news conference, Monahan was asked about some of the PGA Tour's sponsors that have continued to do business in Russia even though a number of major companies have suspended operations there over the invasion of Ukraine.

Monahan said he had not talked to those sponsors but felt they were all on the same page as the PGA Tour regarding the conflict. "When you look at the partners that we have on the PGA Tour, every single partner is heartbroken by what's happening in Ukraine and every single partner of ours shares the same values," said Monahan.

"This is happening in real time, and I suspect that all of our companies as -- all of our partners as they've done in the past, they will do the right thing. I firmly believe that. "Everybody is going through their own processes right now, but ultimately that's my very strong belief."

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" designed not to occupy territory but to destroy its neighbour's military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)