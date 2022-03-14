Newly elected Manipur MLAs take oath

Fifty-nine of the 60 newly elected Manipur MLAs on Monday took oath at the state assembly hall.

The oath of office was administered by Protem Speaker Sorokhaibam Rajen Singh, who was elected from Lamsang constituency in Imphal West district.

Singh was administered the oath of office by Governor La Ganesan at Raj Bhavan on Sunday.

The BJP has 32 MLAs, the National People's Party (NPP) seven, JD(U) six, Naga People's Front (NPF) and Congress five each, while two are from the Kuki People's Alliance (KPA) and three are Independent legislators.

