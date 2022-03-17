Kremlin: many people in Russian are showing themselves to be traitors
Reuters | London | Updated: 17-03-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 15:44 IST
The Kremlin said on Thursday that many people in Russia were showing themselves to be traitors and pointed to those who were resigning from their jobs and leaving the country.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov made the comments a day after President Vladimir Putin delivered a stark warning to Russian "traitors" who he said the West wanted to use as a "fifth column" to destroy the country.
