Saudi Arabia welcomes 'positive points' in Lebanese PM statement

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 22-03-2022 21:46 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 21:46 IST
Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry said on Tuesday it welcomed the "positive points" in a statement by Lebanon's prime minister over the weekend.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati discussed in a phone call with Kuwait's foreign minister, Sheikh Ahmad Nasser al-Mohammad al-Sabah, efforts to return Lebanese-Gulf relations to normal, Mikati's office said in a statement on Saturday.

Gulf Arab relations with Lebanon have suffered over Iran-backed Hezbollah's growing power in Beirut and the region, and hit new lows last year when Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states expelled Lebanese ambassadors and recalled their own.

