Left Menu

Justice Lahoti will be remembered for emphasis on ensuring speedy justice to underprivileged: PM

Condoling the death of former chief justice of India Ramesh Chandra Lahoti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that he will be remembered for his contributions to the judiciary and emphasis on ensuring speedy justice to the underprivileged.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2022 08:30 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 08:30 IST
Justice Lahoti will be remembered for emphasis on ensuring speedy justice to underprivileged: PM
  • Country:
  • India

Condoling the death of former chief justice of India Ramesh Chandra Lahoti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that he will be remembered for his contributions to the judiciary and emphasis on ensuring speedy justice to the underprivileged. Lahoti died at a hospital in the national capital on Wednesday evening. He was 81.

Justice Lahoti was appointed as the 35th chief justice of India on June 1, 2004. He retired on November 1, 2005.

The prime minister tweeted, ''Anguished by the passing away of former CJI Shri RC Lahoti Ji. He will be remembered for his contributions to the judiciary and emphasis on ensuring speedy justice to the underprivileged. Condolences to his family and well-wishers. Om Shanti.'' PTI KR RCJ RCJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infections near 1,000; FDA probe of Abbott facility finds quality control issues and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infect...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022