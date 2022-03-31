Left Menu

White House: No executive privilege for Kushner, Ivanka Trump on Jan 6 testimony

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2022 04:06 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 04:06 IST
White House: No executive privilege for Kushner, Ivanka Trump on Jan 6 testimony

The White House will not assert executive privilege for testimony by former President Donald Trump's daughter and son-in-law and former advisers, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, before the Jan. 6 committee, communications director Kate Bedingfield said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Bedingfield said President Joe Biden has been clear "the constitutional protections of executive privilege should not be used to shield from Congress or the public information about an attack on the Constitution itself." Jared Kushner is due to testify by remote videolink on Thursday to the House of Representatives committee investigating the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, the committee's Democratic chairman, Bennie Thompson, told reporters at the Capitol.

Thompson said he also expected the panel to speak to Ivanka Trump, although he could not say when that would take place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
FEATURE-India bets on satellite broadband to bridge rural digital divide

FEATURE-India bets on satellite broadband to bridge rural digital divide

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022