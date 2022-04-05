Left Menu

Ayush Ministry to celebrate 'Yoga Mahotsav' at Red Fort on World Health Day

Every year, the main event of IDY observation is a mass yoga demonstration led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.According to the statement, the ministry hopes to inspire a Mass Movement for Health and Wellbeing through yoga in the 75-day countdown to International Day of Yoga-2022.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2022 21:18 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 21:18 IST
Ayush Ministry to celebrate 'Yoga Mahotsav' at Red Fort on World Health Day
  • Country:
  • India

The Ayush Ministry will hold a grand programme at Red Fort to demonstrate a common yoga protocol on World Health Day on Thursday morning, according to an official statement.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is expected to be the chief guest at the event. Several Union ministers, MPs, ambassadors, sportspersons and yoga gurus will attend the event, it noted.

Besides being World Health Day, Thursday is also the 75th day of the countdown to International Day of Yoga (IDY). The ministry has chalked out a 100-day countdown programme for the 8th International Day of Yoga wherein 100 organisations are promoting yoga in 100 places.

The Ayush Ministry is the nodal body for observation of the International Day of Yoga. Every year, the main event of IDY observation is a mass yoga demonstration led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the statement, the ministry hopes to inspire a 'Mass Movement for Health and Wellbeing' through yoga in the 75-day countdown to International Day of Yoga-2022. As the upcoming 8th International Day of Yoga is falling in Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav year, the ministry proposes to observe International Day of Yoga at 75 iconic sites across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India
3
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022