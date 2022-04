Trump endorses celebrity surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz for U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania

Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said he is endorsing celebrity surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz, who is running as a Republican for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania.

"Dr. Oz is smart, tough, and will never let you down, therefore, he has my Complete and Total Endorsement," Trump said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)