Left Menu

Maha: Voting underway for bypoll in Kolhapur North Assembly seat

PTI | Pune | Updated: 12-04-2022 08:59 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 08:59 IST
Maha: Voting underway for bypoll in Kolhapur North Assembly seat
  • Country:
  • India

Voting was underway on Tuesday for the bypoll to Kolhapur North Assembly constituency in Maharashtra.

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of sitting Congress MLA Chandrakant Jadhav due to COVID-19 in December 2021.

The polling began at 7 am and will end at 6 pm, an election official said. Counting of votes will be taken up on April 16.

There are 15 candidates in the fray, and the main fight is likely to be between the Congress, one of the constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state, and the opposition BJP.

Jayashree Jadhav, the wife of the late MLA, is the Congress candidate, while the BJP has fielded Satyajit Kadam.

According to the district administration, over 2.90 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise for which 357 polling stations have been set up.

Superintendent of Police Shailesh Balkawde on Monday appealed to voters to come out in large numbers to exercise their franchise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
3
Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanctions threaten Russia launches; Space station's first all-private astronaut team was welcomed aboard orbiting platform and more

Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanct...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022