CISF Enhances Preparedness with Joint Mock Exercise at IGI Airport
The Central Industrial Security Force conducted a joint counter-terrorist mock exercise at Delhi's IGI Airport to evaluate readiness and improve inter-agency collaboration. Participating forces showcased their capability to respond to evolving security threats, demonstrating strong synergy. CISF remains focused on bolstering aviation security across India.
- Country:
- India
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) conducted a Joint Counter-Terrorist Mock Exercise at Delhi's IGI Airport on Sunday. This operation aimed to measure preparedness and improve inter-agency collaboration against emerging security threats. The exercise involved personnel from the CISF, Delhi Police, NSG, BCAS, DGCA, and other key agencies, showcasing their collective competence and operational readiness.
According to a CISF statement, the force is unwavering in its commitment to ensuring secure aviation operations through vigilance and coordinated action. Formed to protect and secure industrial undertakings owned by the Central Government, CISF plays a crucial role in airport security nationwide.
Furthermore, in a social media update, CISF highlighted its dedication to security and efficient passenger management at the newly opened Phase I of the Noida International Airport in Jewar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the airport on Saturday, where significant security measures were implemented, including a large deployment of police and specialized forces, making the area a no-fly zone.
In addition, CISF personnel in Shimla undertook intensive night firing exercises designed to simulate real-world challenges, refining their precision and decision-making skills. Such drills are essential for maintaining readiness and ensuring CISF personnel are equipped to handle challenging scenarios with confidence and coordination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- CISF
- IGI Airport
- security
- Noida International Airport
- Delhi Police
- NSG
- BCAS
- aviation
- readiness
- safety
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