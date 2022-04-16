Left Menu

Bengal by-polls: TMC candidates ahead in Asansol, Ballygunge after initial rounds of counting

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-04-2022 10:43 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 10:43 IST
Trinamool Congress candidates have taken the lead over their rivals in both the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency and the Ballygunge assembly segment, after initial rounds of counting for by-polls to the two seats, election officials said Saturday.

In Ballygunge, Babul Supriyo is ahead of CPI(M)’s Saira Shah Halim by 4,676 votes, after three rounds of counting at David Hare Training College here, they said.

Former Union minister and popular yesteryear actor Shatrughan Sinha is also leading by 10,989 votes over BJP's Agnimitra Paul, the official said.

The by-polls, which took place on April 12, were necessitated as Supriyo resigned as the MP of Asansol after switching over to the TMC from the BJP, while state minister Subrata Mukherjee, who represented Ballygunge, died last year.

The counting exercise began at 8 am amid tight security.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

