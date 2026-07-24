Romanian F-16 Shoots Down Intruding Drone Amid Rising Tensions

A Romanian F-16 fighter jet shot down a drone that breached its airspace, marking the first such incident for the NATO member. President Nicusor Dan announced the incident, with investigations underway to determine the drone's origin. Similar incursions have raised NATO border security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 15:46 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 15:46 IST
Romanian F-16 Shoots Down Intruding Drone Amid Rising Tensions
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In a significant security breach, a Romanian F-16 fighter jet intercepted and shot down a drone that had entered the country's airspace on Friday. President Nicusor Dan confirmed the action, marking Romania's first such incident amid ongoing border tensions within NATO territories.

Romanian military sources indicated that the origin of the drone is under investigation, with suspicions pointing towards Russian involvement given the geopolitical climate. This event follows a series of airspace violations reported by Poland and the Baltic states, heightening apprehensions about NATO's eastern borders.

The Romanian Defence Ministry detailed the deployment, noting that the drone was downed near Padina in Buzau County, with radar first detecting it over the Black Sea coast. Despite fragments landing in a wheat field, there were no casualties or damage, providing a stark reminder of regional volatility.

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