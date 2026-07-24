Farmgate: Ramaphosa's Impeachment Inquiry Hits Legal Snag

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa received a legal reprieve on Friday as a court order halted a parliamentary impeachment inquiry over allegations of misconduct linked to the 'Farmgate' scandal. This decision averts further public scrutiny for Ramaphosa until at least September, when he will attempt to overturn a report suggesting he may have violated the constitution.

The 'Farmgate' scandal revolves around the 2020 theft of foreign currency from a couch on Ramaphosa's ranch. While Ramaphosa asserted that the $580,000 was legitimate proceeds from buffalo sales, skeptics have questioned the justification for storing such a large sum in furniture, casting a shadow over his anti-corruption image.

Even if the impeachment process progresses, political analysts highlight that Ramaphosa is likely to retain his position, thanks to support from the ruling African National Congress (ANC), which leads a coalition government. While the ANC's coalition partners' stance on impeachment is uncertain, their support, combined with the ANC's significant parliamentary presence, renders his removal unlikely. The Democratic Alliance, the ANC's primary coalition partner, is advocating for a swift resolution to the panel report review, emphasizing accountability for all officials. Ramaphosa, in office since 2018 with a commitment to combat corruption, is scheduled to complete his term in 2029.