Drone Strike Targets Ukrainian Port

A Russian drone attack on port infrastructure in the southern Mykolaiv region of Ukraine has caused damage to two civilian vessels, as confirmed by the acting regional governor on Friday.

Heorhii Reshetilov, addressing the public on the Telegram messaging app, stated that no injuries resulted from the assault. This incident is part of a broader pattern of aggression impacting Ukrainian infrastructure.

The development underscores the volatile situation in the region as tensions between Russia and Ukraine continue, with civilian infrastructure increasingly becoming a target.