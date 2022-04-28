Left Menu

Probe will be conducted into recruitment scam in Punjab Assembly: Speaker

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-04-2022 18:20 IST
A probe will be conducted into an alleged scam in the recruitment of the Punjab Assembly staff during the Congress regime in the state, Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwa said here on Thursday.

The development comes following a complaint from cabinet minister Harjot Singh Bains on Wednesday, alleging irregularities in the recruitment of the state legislative assembly staff during the Congress rule (2017-2022).

''For this, we will hold an inquiry and action will be taken against whosoever is found guilty,'' Sandhwa said, adding that the inquiry will be completed soon. Bains pointed out that 170 people were recruited in the Assembly in the said period.

In the complaint, he accused former speaker Rana K P Singh, former deputy speaker Ajaib Singh Bhatti, former finance minister Manpreet Badal and Congress leader Amrinder Singh Raja Warring of getting their ''favourites'' hired on the posts, thereby, depriving the eligible candidates.

Bains, who holds the portfolios of legal, legislative affairs, tourism, mines and geology and jails, further alleged that some members of the committee, formed to fill in the vacant posts, got their relatives appointed by unfair means.

''It is a big scam,'' he claimed.

In January, Bains had raised the issue of irregularities in the recruitment in various positions, including that of assistant programmers, clerks, assistant librarians, watch and ward assistants.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stormed to power in Punjab, winning 92 of the 117 seats in the Assembly polls held in February.

