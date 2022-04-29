Left Menu

Discussion needed with other CMs: Mamata on increased pitch for Hindi

Amid an ongoing debate over a heightened pitch for Hindi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she would hold discussions with her counterparts in other states for a collective decision in this regard. There will be a collective decision, Banerjee said at the state secretariat.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-04-2022 00:54 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 00:54 IST
Discussion needed with other CMs: Mamata on increased pitch for Hindi
  • Country:
  • India

Amid an ongoing debate over a heightened pitch for Hindi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she would hold discussions with her counterparts in other states for a ''collective decision'' in this regard. She also said common people should be asked for their opinion on it.

''Our country is a vast country with different languages and mother tongues. I am not going to say anything about this (debate over Hindi) because I have to discuss it with other chief ministers. There will be a collective decision,'' Banerjee said at the state secretariat. Banerjee was replying to queries regarding Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent remarks over the importance of Hindi at an event in New Delhi.

Presiding over the 37th meeting of the Parliamentary Official Language Committee earlier this month, Shah had said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided that the medium of running the government is the official language, and this will definitely increase the importance of Hindi, according to a statement issued by the Union Home Ministry.

He had also informed the members that now 70 per cent of the agenda of the Cabinet is prepared in Hindi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out these phenomenal images

NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; The latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; All-private astronaut team returns safely from landmark space station visit and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global
4
Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - sources

Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - so...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022