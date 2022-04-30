Left Menu

BJP conspiring to divide Hindus in Maha, says Uddhav

Now, Maharashtra should show the direction againIt is the BJPs conspiracy to divide Hindus and Marathis and non-Marathis in Maharashtra, Thackeray as alleged.Interacting with media persons after Thackerays address to the party leaders, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut told reporters here that the former laid emphasis on building the party organisation.Thackeray also made a pitch for retaliation if political attacks are made on the Shiv Sena, Raut said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-04-2022 15:39 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 15:30 IST
BJP conspiring to divide Hindus in Maha, says Uddhav
Uddhav Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday accused the BJP of conspiring to divide Hindus in the state.

Thackeray made the comments during his online address to Shiv Sena's district chiefs from Konkan region, and from western and north Maharashtra, according to the points shared by the party from his speech.

Without naming the BJP, Thackeray alleged that it was trying to paint Maharashtra as ''anti-Hindu'' as it allegedly did in the cases of West Bengal and Kerala - both non-BJP ruled states.

The BJP has been targeting its erstwhile ally, the Shiv Sena, over the issue of Hindutva ever since the Thackeray-led party formed government in Maharashtra by joining hands with the NCP and the Congress. ''We always say Maharashtra shows the direction. Now, Maharashtra should show the direction again…It is the BJP's conspiracy to divide Hindus and Marathis and non-Marathis in Maharashtra,'' Thackeray as alleged.

Interacting with media persons after Thackeray's address to the party leaders, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut told reporters here that the former laid emphasis on building the party organisation.

Thackeray also made a pitch for retaliation if political attacks are made on the Shiv Sena, Raut said. ''He (Thackeray) said we will need to unmask the pretentious elements. There is no challenge of duplicate Hindutvavadis before the Shiv Sena,'' Raut said.

The Parliamentarian added that Thackeray also expressed his resolve to visit parts of Maharashtra in the near future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully to see the signs

Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully t...

 Australia
2
U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

 United States
3
NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

 United States
4
UAE's Hope Mars orbiter captures stunning new aurora on the Red Planet

UAE's Hope Mars orbiter captures stunning new aurora on the Red Planet

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022