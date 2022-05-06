Akhilesh frustrated after defeat in UP polls, making baseless allegations: Maurya

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has become ''frustrated and dejected'' after the defeat in the recent assembly polls and hence is levelling baseless allegations against the state government on the Lalitpur rape incident, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said here on Thursday. Earlier on Thursaday, Akhilesh has targeted the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over alleged rise in cases of atrocities against women and claimed that the National Commission for Women had served the ''maximum notices'' to it. He was talking to reporters in Jhansi, a day after meeting the mother of a 13-year-old gang-rape survivor in Lalitpur district.

When asked about the SP chief's allegation, Maurya said Akhilesh is doing cheap politics over the incident.

''The Samajwadi Party chief is frustrated and dejected due to loss in the recent state assembly election and lodging baseless allegations against the BJP government. In UP if anyone would do wrong, the state government would not leave that person.'' ''In Lalitpur rape incident complaint has been filed and the entire staff of the police station has been suspended. SP president is doing cheap politics on this incident. It has become a habit of Akhilesh Yadav and the SP,'' he added. The girl was allegedly raped by four men over three days and was allegedly sexually assaulted again by the station house officer at a police station, where she had been left by her attackers. Maurya is on a two visit to Agra.

During his visit, MLA from Agra cantonment Dr GS Dharmesh has given a proposal to change the name of the 'Jama Masjid Metro station' to 'Man kameshwar nath Temple Metro Station'. However, the local body 'Uttar Pradesh Muslim Mahapanchayat' has opposed the demand. Reacting on the former minister's demand, Maurya said that whenever such changes are made, people will be informed.

However, Nadeem Noor of the the Muslim Mahapanchayat, opposed the name change, claiming that ''Jama Masjid is a heritage building and center of attraction among the tourists.'' While talking to reporters at the circuit house, deputy chief minister said, ''I have inspected various development schemes and also inspected the ongoing work of the Agra metro station. I have directed the officials to complete the work on time. The 'double engine' government is working for the welfare of the poor and to provide jobs to youths.'' During his visit, he also inspected a cow shelter, school and anganwadi centre and district hospital in Agra and held a 'chaupal' with farmers in Agra rural.

