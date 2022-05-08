Left Menu

Zelenskiy, German parliament president discuss arms, Ukraine's EU membership bid

However, candidature would have to be agreed unanimously and accession usually takes years of complex negotiations. Zelenskiy earlier gave an emotional address for Victory Day, when Europe remembers the formal surrender of Germany to the Allies in World War Two, saying that "evil has returned" to Ukraine, but it wouldn't be able to escape responsibility.

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 20:49 IST
Zelenskiy, German parliament president discuss arms, Ukraine's EU membership bid

The president of the German parliament Baerbel Bas met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv on Sunday to commemorate victims of World War Two, discuss arms and Ukraine's ambition to be considered for European Union (EU) membership.

In a video of a meeting with Bas, Zelenskiy said securing the Bundestag's approval of heavy arms deliveries to help Ukraine fend off Russian attacks was one his country's "top priorities." He also asked Bas and the Bundestag to support Ukraine in its bid for European Union membership, which Kyiv's allies have said they want soon. However, candidature would have to be agreed unanimously and accession usually takes years of complex negotiations.

Zelenskiy earlier gave an emotional address for Victory Day, when Europe remembers the formal surrender of Germany to the Allies in World War Two, saying that "evil has returned" to Ukraine, but it wouldn't be able to escape responsibility. Bas told German newspaper Rheinische Post that she had assured Zelenskiy of Germany's solidarity and ongoing support in Ukraine's fight for its existence.

The two also agreed that peace should not be dictated by Russia, Bas was cited as saying in a story abstract released ahead of publication by the paper on Monday. "We agreed that there must not be a dictated peace but only one brokered through a fair peace agreement," she said.

Regarding Ukraine's EU membership bid, "the Bundestag will speed all necessary procedures," she said. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is expected to take part in a G7 virtual discussion later on Sunday on the war in Ukraine that will be attended by Zelenskiy.

Germany has agreed to supply Kyiv with heavy weapons, including self-propelled howitzers, in a reversal of a longtime policy not to send heavy weapons to war zones due to the country's Nazi past. Moscow calls its actions since Feb. 24 a "special military operation" to disarm Ukraine and rid it of what it calls "Nazis" and anti-Russian nationalism fomented by the West.

In Russia, Victory Day on May 9 is one of the country's most important national events - a remembrance of the enormous sacrifices made by the Soviet Union in defeating Nazi Germany.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

 Global
2
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from 6-month mission and more

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global
4
Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian media

Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian medi...

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022