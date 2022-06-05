Left Menu

Yellen says she never urged for adopting a smaller COVID-19 relief package

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-06-2022 02:54 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 02:37 IST
Yellen says she never urged for adopting a smaller COVID-19 relief package
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • United States

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she never urged for the adoption of a smaller COVID-19 relief package, rebutting a media report in which a biographer was quoted as claiming that she asked officials to scale back the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan by a third. "I never urged adoption of a smaller American Rescue Plan package, and I believe that ARP played a central role in driving strong growth throughout 2021 and afterwards," Yellen said in a statement on Saturday.

Bloomberg on Friday quoted an advance copy of a biography on Yellen, written by journalist Owen Ullmann, who said that she was worried that "too much government money was flowing into the economy too quickly."

