Cong leaders from west UP allege detention by Delhi cops

Congress leaders and workers from western Uttar Pradesh on Monday alleged they have been detained by the police in Delhi, where they had reached in a show of support to party MP Rahul Gandhi over summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Among those allegedly detained in Delhi also include former UP unit chief of Congress Ajay Kumar Lallu and have been lodged at the Mandir Marg police station, they said.

From Gautam Buddh Nagar, Congress functionaries Pawan Sharma, Anil Yadav, Bipin Pahalwan and Udayveer Yadav, among others, were also detained following a scuffle with the Delhi police personnel during their protest over the ED's action.

“The ED is working at the behest of the BJP-led central government,” Congress' Anil Yadav alleged.

Meanwhile, the UP West Youth Congress shared on Twitter a video clip of senior party leader and its general secretary K C Venugopal purportedly being manhandled by the police in Delhi.

Similar protests continued on Monday in other parts of Uttar Pradesh also by Congress leaders and workers as Gandhi was questioned by the ED in a money laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper.

