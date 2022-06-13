Former Trump campaign manager withdraws from in-person Jan. 6 hearing

William Stepien, a 2020 campaign manager for former President Donald Trump, will not testify on Monday before the House of Representatives' select committee investigating the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the panel said.

The committee said he had a family emergency and that his lawyer will appear instead and make a statement on the record.

