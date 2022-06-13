Left Menu

Former Trump campaign manager withdraws from in-person Jan. 6 hearing

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-06-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 18:47 IST
Former Trump campaign manager withdraws from in-person Jan. 6 hearing
  • Country:
  • United States

William Stepien, a 2020 campaign manager for former President Donald Trump, will not testify on Monday before the House of Representatives' select committee investigating the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the panel said.

The committee said he had a family emergency and that his lawyer will appear instead and make a statement on the record.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

 Canada
2
Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022