PM Modi directs recruitment of 10 lakh people in next 1.5 years: PMO

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2022 09:55 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 09:52 IST
PM Modi directs recruitment of 10 lakh people in next 1.5 years: PMO
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked various government departments and ministries to undertake the recruitment of 10 lakh people on a ''mission mode'' in the next year and a half, his office said on Tuesday.

The direction from Modi came following a review of the status of human resources in all government departments and ministries, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

The government's decision comes amid the opposition's frequent criticism of it on the issue of unemployment. A large number of vacant posts in different government sectors has often been flagged.

''PM Narendra Modi reviewed the status of Human Resources in all departments and ministries and instructed that recruitment of 10 lakh people be done by the Government in a mission mode in next 1.5 years,'' the PMO said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

