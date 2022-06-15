Left Menu

FIR against Congress leader Sheikh Hussain for using derogatory language against PM Modi

Nagpur Police has registered an FIR against a local Congress leader for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ANI | Nagpur (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-06-2022 15:20 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 15:20 IST
Congress leader from Nagpur Sheikh Hussain (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Nagpur Police has registered an FIR against a local Congress leader for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The case has been registered on Tuesday at Gittikhadan police station in Nagpur under sections 294 (obscene acts and songs) and 504 of IPC (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace).

Former Nagpur Congress unit president Sheikh Hussain allegedly made derogatory remarks while criticizing Prime Minister Modi during the party's protest against the Enforcement Directorate questioning Rahul Gandhi in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper. To express their solidarity with Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders and workers staged a demonstration outside the ED office in Nagpur.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday rejoined ED's ongoing investigation in connection with an alleged money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper for the third consecutive day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

