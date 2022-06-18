Left Menu

Delhi: Cong candidate in Rajinder Nagar bypoll files complaint with EC against AAP nominee

The Congress candidate for the Rajinder Nagar Assembly bypoll in Delhi, Prem Lata, has filed a complaint with the Election Commission EC against AAP nominee Durgesh Pathak for using money power during campaigning.Lata alleged that Pathak and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are resorting to lies, using money power and misusing the official machinery to influence and mislead the voters.The AAP candidate has been openly violating the Model Code of Conduct as Kejriwal has put the official machinery for his campaigning.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 20:07 IST
Delhi: Cong candidate in Rajinder Nagar bypoll files complaint with EC against AAP nominee
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress candidate for the Rajinder Nagar Assembly bypoll in Delhi, Prem Lata, has filed a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) against AAP nominee Durgesh Pathak for ''using money power'' during campaigning.

Lata alleged that Pathak and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are resorting to ''lies, using money power and misusing the official machinery'' to ''influence'' and ''mislead'' the voters.

''The AAP candidate has been openly violating the Model Code of Conduct as Kejriwal has put the official machinery for his campaigning. Money is being squandered like water, though people are thirsting for drinking water in Rajinder Nagar,'' she alleged.

However, the Congress candidate also claimed that the voters are coming out in large numbers in support of her party.

Lata has been carrying out a door-to-door campaign. She interacted with people in C Block of Naraina village and held a corner meeting at the Swadeshi Lal Chowk on Saturday.

''The voters are fed up with the negligence shown by both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for years. I have complained to the EC about the AAP's unfair tactics to influence the voters with various inducements,'' she said.

The Congress candidate flagged water shortage, garbage, damaged roads and water-logging as some of the concerns of the voters of the Rajinder Nagar Assembly constituency, and said she would focus on these issues if given a chance.

Voting for the bypoll will be held on June 23 and the counting of votes will be taken up on June 26.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our galaxy

This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our gala...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to climate change; Ancient DNA solves the mystery over the origin of the medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to cli...

 Global
3
Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting

Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesi...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to the brink; Swiss COVID-19 vaccine purchase plan fails to pass parliament and more

Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to th...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022