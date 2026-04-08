Akhilesh Yadav Challenges Election Commission on Bengal Polls
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized the Election Commission following its social media post regarding the West Bengal elections, suggesting the removal of the ECI for better electoral outcomes. This comment came amidst tensions between the Trinamool Congress and the Election Commission over the handling of the election processes.
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Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav criticized the Election Commission in response to its recent social media comments on the West Bengal polls. Yadav, in a post on platform X, suggested that removing the ECI would resolve the electoral issues, tagging it as an '#Ethically_Corrupt_Institution'.
The Election Commission had earlier declared that the upcoming polls in West Bengal would be conducted without fear, violence, or any form of intimidation. Their statement was titled 'ECI's straight talk to Trinamool Congress'.
This exchange followed a heated meeting between the Trinamool Congress and the Election Commission, where grievances were aired. The West Bengal Assembly elections are set to occur on April 23 and 29.
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