French Finance Minister: parliament result is "democratic shock" but we can still govern

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 20-06-2022 01:03 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 00:42 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told France 2 television that Sunday's projected election result marked a "democratic shock", but added nevertheless that fears the country could become ungovernable were unfounded.

Le Maire noted that President Emmanuel Macron's camp would still have the biggest numbers in parliament, and added it was vital to reach out to other political rivals who shared Macron's ideas.

"What worries me would be quite simply blocking up the country which would, in reality, block our ability to reform and to protect French people, especially in terms of spending power," added Le Maire.

