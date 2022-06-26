Hardcore criminal detained under PSA in JK's Ramban
An alleged hardcore criminal has been detained under stringent Public Safety Act PSA in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police official said on Sunday.Attam Singh, a resident of Chachwa-Gool, was detained on the orders of district magistrate of Ramban and subsequently shifted to Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu.
An alleged hardcore criminal has been detained under stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police official said on Sunday.
Attam Singh, a resident of Chachwa-Gool, was detained on the orders of district magistrate of Ramban and subsequently shifted to Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu. ''Singh is a declared history sheet who had created terror among the peace loving people by continuously indulging in criminal activities. He had projected himself as 'Don' of his village,'' the official said.
The accused was posing a grave threat to the peace and harmony of the area, the official added.
