LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Ecuador cuts gasoline prices in fresh concession to protesters

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2022 21:25 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 21:25 IST
The latest in Latin American politics today:

Ecuador cuts gasoline prices in new concession to protesters QUITO - Ecuadorean President Guillermo Lasso said on Sunday he would cut prices for gasoline and diesel by 10 cents a gallon, the latest effort to end nearly two weeks of anti-government protests in which at least six people have died.

The demonstrations by largely indigenous protesters, whose demands include lower fuel and food prices, began on June 13 and have slashed Ecuador's oil production. Support for Chile's Boric, new Constitution at record low

Public opinion of leftist Chilean President Gabriel Boric and a planned new constitution has hit record lows, a poll by private firm Cadem showed, with the majority of those surveyed saying the economy is stagnating or worsening. According to the poll, Boric's approval rating fell to 34% from 40%, a new low since he took office in March, while support for a new constitution plunged to a low of 33%.

Brazil's Bolsonaro suggests running mate SAO PAULO - President Bolsonaro has said in an interview he plans to announce former Defense Minister Walter Braga Netto as his running mate in the October election in the next few days. Braga Netto, a retired army general, has also served as Bolsonaro's chief of staff previously.

Mexico eyes incentives for firms that save water amid drought in northern state MEXICO CITY - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said he would be willing to give fiscal benefits to companies that lower their water consumption in the northern state of Nuevo Leon to help tackle a regional drought. (Compiled by Gabriel Araujo Editing by Alistair Bell)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

