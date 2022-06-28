Sweden says talks with Turkey over NATO have made progress

Negotiations aimed at overcoming Turkey's objection to Sweden's bid to join NATO have made progress and a breakthrough could come at the alliance's current summit in Madrid, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said on Tuesday.

"We are prepared for the eventuality that something positive could happen today, but it might also take longer," Linde told daily Svenska Dagbladet (SvD).

"In that case, we will stay patient and continue discussions even after the summit."

