Sweden says talks with Turkey over NATO have made progress

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 28-06-2022 16:15 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 15:35 IST
Sweden says talks with Turkey over NATO have made progress
Ann Linde Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Sweden

Negotiations aimed at overcoming Turkey's objection to Sweden's bid to join NATO have made progress and a breakthrough could come at the alliance's current summit in Madrid, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said on Tuesday.

"We are prepared for the eventuality that something positive could happen today, but it might also take longer," Linde told daily Svenska Dagbladet (SvD).

"In that case, we will stay patient and continue discussions even after the summit."

