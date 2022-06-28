Sanctions will only end when Putin accepts Ukraine failure - Scholz

Western sanctions against Russia will only end when Russian President Vladimir Putin accepts that his plans in Ukraine will not succeed, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.

"All the sanctions we imposed over Crimea are still there. All the sanctions we imposed because of the Russian-incited uprising in Donbas are still there. And the same will go for the decisions taken now, which are much more severe," he said.

"There is only one way out: for Putin to accept that his plans in Ukraine will not succeed," he added on Tuesday at the closing news conference of the three-day G7 summit in Germany.

