BJP in action mode; Fadnavis meets Governor Koshyari

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-06-2022 22:39 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 22:39 IST
After waiting in the wings in the over week-long political drama sparked off by Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde’s rebellion, BJP on Tuesday swung into action, with party leader Devendra Fadnavis meeting Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in the night.

Fadnavis, who met top BJP leaders in Delhi earlier in the day, reached Raj Bhavan around 10 pm and met Koshyari.

''We handed over a letter to the Governor citing the present political developments in the state. We requested him to ask the state government to prove majority in the Assembly,'' Fadnavis told reporters.

