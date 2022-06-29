Left Menu

We have support of 50 MLAs, will pass floor test: Eknath Shinde

We are not worried about the floor test and we will pass the test. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has asked the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA government to take a floor test on Thursday, although the Shiv Sena approached the Supreme Court challenging the direction.Shinde said nobody can stop us, as the number and majority are most important in a democratic system.No one needs to go beyond the Constitution and rule of the country.

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Wednesday claimed the support of 50 dissident MLAs from his own party and independents, contending that they can pass "any floor test" number. Visiting the Kamakhya temple here for the second time in the day, Shinde asserted: ''We have 50 MLAs with us, more than two-third of the legislators. We are not worried about the floor test and we will pass the test." Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has asked the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to take a floor test on Thursday, although the Shiv Sena approached the Supreme Court challenging the direction.

Shinde said ''nobody can stop us'', as the number and majority are most important in a democratic system.

''No one needs to go beyond the Constitution and rule of the country. It is for Maharashtra's progress and Hindutva's progress. Majority is with us,'' he said.

''Tomorrow after the floor test, we will sit and decide our future course of action,'' he said when asked if the dissidents will support the BJP in formation of an alternative government to the existing one led by Uddhav Thackeray.

