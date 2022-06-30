Left Menu

President Kovind condoles loss of lives due to landslide in Manipur

At least eight people were killed and over 70 others went missing after a massive landslide occurred at a railway construction site in Manipurs Noney district.The loss of lives of civilians and Armed Forces personnel due to a landslide in Noney, Manipur is extremely unfortunate.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday condoled the loss of lives of civilians and armed forces personnel due to a landslide in Manipur and prayed for the safety of people for whom rescue operation was underway.

At least eight people were killed and over 70 others went missing after a massive landslide occurred at a railway construction site in Manipur's Noney district.

“The loss of lives of civilians and Armed Forces personnel due to a landslide in Noney, Manipur is extremely unfortunate. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the safety of the people for whom rescue and relief operations are underway,” Kovind tweeted.

