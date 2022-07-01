Norway pledges 1 bln euros to support Ukraine

Norway on Friday pledged 1 billion euros ($1.04 billion) to support Ukraine for the rest of 2022 and 2023, Norway's prime minister told a news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Norway's Jonas Gahr Stoere said the money was to help Ukraine support people in need, defend itself and for reconstruction. ($1 = 0.9630 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)