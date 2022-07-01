LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Colombia extradites sister of accused drug trafficker to U.S.

The latest in Latin American politics today: Colombia extradites sister of accused drug trafficker to U.S.

BOGOTA - Nini Johana Usuga, sister of Dairo Antonio Usuga, an accused Colombian drug trafficker and leader of the Clan del Golfo criminal group, was extradited to the United States on Friday, Colombian police said. She is wanted on drug trafficking charges by a Florida court. The 39-year-old woman, known by the alias 'La Negra,' had been captured in March last year in the municipality of Sabaneta, near the city of Medellin, the capital of Colombia's Antioquia department.

Alias 'La Negra' was responsible for legalizing the proceeds of the Gulf Clan's drug money through money laundering, according to the police. Brazil's Lula would let 'younger people' govern after possible third term

SAO PAULO - Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is leading in the polls for the October presidential election, said on Friday he does not expect to run for re-election again if he wins a new term, adding that he would let "younger people" govern. In an interview with Salvador's Radio Metropole, the leftist candidate, who will turn 77 at the end of October, said he wants to dedicate the four years in office to "recover the country" if he wins the presidential race.

Cuban general Lopez-Calleja dead of heart attack, state media says HAVANA - Cuban general Luis Alberto Rodriguez Lopez-Calleja, one of the country's most powerful men, died on Friday of a heart attack, state media reported.

Lopez-Calleja, 62, was once married to former Cuban leader Raul Castro's daughter Deborah. He was a key member of Cuba´s political bureau, the ruling Communist Party's highest decision-making body. A short article in the Communist Party newspaper Granma lamented Lopez-Calleja's death, hailing his "brilliant record of services to the Homeland and the Cuban Revolution."

(Compiled by Steven Grattan Editing by Paul Simao)

